Corbin Burnes will take the hill for the Milwaukee Brewers (17-9) on Saturday, April 29 versus the Los Angeles Angels (14-13), who will answer with Reid Detmers. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET at American Family Field.

The Brewers have been listed as -145 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Angels (+120). The over/under for the contest has been set at 8.5 runs.

Brewers vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Burnes - MIL (2-1, 4.55 ERA) vs Detmers - LAA (0-1, 4.15 ERA)

Brewers vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Brewers vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Brewers have won 10 out of the 15 games, or 66.7%, in which they've been favored.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, the Brewers have a 4-5 record (winning 44.4% of their games).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Milwaukee.

The Brewers went 4-4 over the eight games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Milwaukee and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Angels have been chosen as underdogs in seven games this year and have walked away with the win two times (28.6%) in those games.

The Angels have a mark of 1-2 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Angels have played as underdogs three times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Brewers vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Yelich 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+250) Willy Adames 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+170) William Contreras 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+150) Brian Anderson 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+220) Louis Linwood Voit III 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+200)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +1600 9th 1st Win NL Central -125 - 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.