The Milwaukee Brewers and Brian Anderson, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, battle Reid Detmers and the Los Angeles Angels at American Family Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Angels.

Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Brian Anderson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Brian Anderson At The Plate

  • Anderson leads Milwaukee with a slugging percentage of .473, fueled by nine extra-base hits.
  • In 16 of 26 games this season (61.5%) Anderson has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (23.1%).
  • He has hit a long ball in three games this season (11.5%), leaving the park in 4.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Anderson has had at least one RBI in 38.5% of his games this season (10 of 26), with more than one RBI five times (19.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 12 games this season (46.2%), including four multi-run games (15.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 13
8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%)
4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%)
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (46.2%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
  • The Angels have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.04).
  • Angels pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (28 total, one per game).
  • Detmers gets the start for the Angels, his fifth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.15 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty last appeared on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 23-year-old has an ERA of 4.15, with 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .262 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.