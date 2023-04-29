The Milwaukee Brewers, including Christian Yelich (batting .242 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, four walks and six RBI), battle starting pitcher Reid Detmers and the Los Angeles Angels at American Family Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Angels.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

Reid Detmers TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Yelich? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich is batting .232 with three doubles, three home runs and 13 walks.

Yelich has gotten at least one hit in 53.8% of his games this year (14 of 26), with more than one hit seven times (26.9%).

He has homered in three games this year (11.5%), leaving the park in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

In nine games this year (34.6%), Yelich has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 14 of 26 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 13 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (53.8%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (30.8%) 8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (46.2%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%) 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

Angels Pitching Rankings