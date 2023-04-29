On Saturday, William Contreras (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Reid Detmers. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Angels.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

William Contreras At The Plate

  • Contreras leads Milwaukee with an OBP of .383 this season while batting .306 with nine walks and seven runs scored.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 21st, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is 103rd in the league in slugging.
  • Contreras has picked up a hit in 85.0% of his 20 games this season, with multiple hits in 20.0% of them.
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 20 games, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.
  • In four games this year, Contreras has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored a run in seven of 20 games so far this season.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 10
9 (90.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (80.0%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%)
5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
  • The Angels have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.04).
  • Angels pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (28 total, one per game).
  • Detmers (0-1 with a 4.15 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his fifth of the season.
  • His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, when the lefty went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • In four games this season, the 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.15, with 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .262 against him.
