William Contreras Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Angels - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
On Saturday, William Contreras (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Reid Detmers. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Angels.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
William Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras leads Milwaukee with an OBP of .383 this season while batting .306 with nine walks and seven runs scored.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 21st, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is 103rd in the league in slugging.
- Contreras has picked up a hit in 85.0% of his 20 games this season, with multiple hits in 20.0% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 20 games, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.
- In four games this year, Contreras has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in seven of 20 games so far this season.
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|10
|9 (90.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (80.0%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (10.0%)
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (20.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (20.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Angels have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.04).
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (28 total, one per game).
- Detmers (0-1 with a 4.15 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his fifth of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, when the lefty went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- In four games this season, the 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.15, with 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .262 against him.
