Brewers vs. Angels: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Milwaukee Brewers and Rowdy Tellez will take the field against the Los Angeles Angels and Brandon Drury on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET in the final game of a three-game series at American Family Field.
The Angels have been listed as +105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Brewers (-125). A 9-run over/under is set for this matchup.
Brewers vs. Angels Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV: BSWI
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Brewers
|-125
|+105
|9
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Brewers Recent Betting Performance
- The Brewers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Brewers and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.
Brewers Betting Records & Stats
- The Brewers have been favored on the moneyline 16 total times this season. They've finished 11-5 in those games.
- Milwaukee has a 9-5 record (winning 64.3% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Brewers' implied win probability is 55.6%.
- In the 27 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Milwaukee, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 12 times (12-14-1).
- The Brewers have not had a spread set for an outing this season.
Brewers Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|9-5
|9-4
|8-4
|10-5
|13-7
|5-2
