Player prop odds are among the many ways to wager on the Milwaukee Brewers-Los Angeles Angels matchup at American Family Field on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Angels Game Info

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Colin Rea Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Rea Stats

The Brewers will send Colin Rea (0-1) to the mound for his fourth start this season.

Rea has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Rea Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Tigers Apr. 24 5.0 5 4 4 1 4 at Mariners Apr. 18 5.0 5 4 4 2 2 at Padres Apr. 13 5.2 2 1 1 6 1

Willy Adames Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Adames Stats

Willy Adames has 24 hits with four doubles, five home runs, 17 walks and 15 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a slash line of .247/.353/.443 so far this year.

Adames brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .125 with a home run, three walks and two RBI.

Adames Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Angels Apr. 29 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Angels Apr. 28 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Tigers Apr. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Apr. 25 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Apr. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

