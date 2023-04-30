Brian Anderson Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Angels - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Brian Anderson (.189 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Jose Suarez and the Los Angeles Angels at American Family Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Angels.
Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Angels Starter: José Suarez
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Brian Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson has an OPS of .791, fueled by an OBP of .333 and a team-best slugging percentage of .457 this season.
- Anderson has gotten a hit in 16 of 27 games this season (59.3%), with at least two hits on six occasions (22.2%).
- He has gone deep in 11.1% of his games this season, and 4.6% of his chances at the plate.
- Anderson has driven in a run in 10 games this year (37.0%), including five games with more than one RBI (18.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 12 of 27 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|13
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (61.5%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (15.4%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (46.2%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (38.5%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is 17th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have a 4.06 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (28 total, one per game).
- Suarez makes the start for the Angels, his fifth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 10.26 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went five innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 10.26, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .382 against him.
