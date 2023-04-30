After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Los Angeles Angels (who will start Jose Suarez) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Angels.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: José Suarez

José Suarez TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Yelich? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich is hitting .223 with three doubles, three home runs and 13 walks.

In 51.9% of his games this year (14 of 27), Yelich has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (25.9%) he recorded multiple hits.

Looking at the 27 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in three of them (11.1%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

In nine games this season (33.3%), Yelich has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 55.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (25.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 13 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (53.8%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (30.8%) 9 (64.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (46.2%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

Angels Pitching Rankings