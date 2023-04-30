On Sunday, Jesse Winker (.167 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, three walks and four RBI) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Suarez. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent appearance against the Angels.

Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: José Suarez

José Suarez TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Jesse Winker At The Plate

Winker has three doubles and six walks while hitting .226.

This season, Winker has totaled at least one hit in 10 of 17 games (58.8%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has not hit a home run in his 17 games this season.

Winker has driven in a run in six games this season (35.3%), including four games with more than one RBI (23.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in seven of 17 games so far this year.

Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 6 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings