Michael Brosseau Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Angels - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
After hitting .200 with a double, a home run, two walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Michael Brosseau and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Los Angeles Angels (who will hand the ball to Jose Suarez) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Angels.
Michael Brosseau Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Angels Starter: José Suarez
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Michael Brosseau At The Plate
- Brosseau is hitting .244 with two doubles, three home runs and four walks.
- This season, Brosseau has posted at least one hit in nine of 16 games (56.3%), and had multiple hits twice.
- Looking at the 16 games he has played this year, he's went deep in three of them (18.8%), and in 6.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In five games this year, Brosseau has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in three games this year (18.8%), but has had no multi-run games.
Michael Brosseau Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|9
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (44.4%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (11.1%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (22.2%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (22.2%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (44.4%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Angels have a 4.06 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to allow 28 total home runs at a clip of one per game (to rank 12th in the league).
- Suarez (0-1 with a 10.26 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his fifth of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, when the lefty went five innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In four games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 10.26, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .382 against him.
