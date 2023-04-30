Rowdy Tellez Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Angels - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 2-for-3 with an RBI in his last game, Rowdy Tellez and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Los Angeles Angels (who will start Jose Suarez) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.
In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) against the Angels.
Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Angels Starter: José Suarez
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Rowdy Tellez At The Plate
- Tellez has 20 hits, which is best among Milwaukee hitters this season, while batting .247 with 10 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified batters, he ranks 102nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 75th and he is 14th in slugging.
- In 16 of 24 games this year (66.7%) Tellez has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (16.7%).
- He has gone deep in 29.2% of his games in 2023 (seven of 24), and 8.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 50.0% of his games this season, Tellez has picked up at least one RBI. In five of those games (20.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 11 times this year (45.8%), including three games with multiple runs (12.5%).
Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|13
|8 (72.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (61.5%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (23.1%)
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (38.5%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (23.1%)
|8 (72.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (30.8%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Angels have a 4.06 team ERA that ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (28 total, one per game).
- Suarez gets the start for the Angels, his fifth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 10.26 ERA and 12 strikeouts through 16 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went five innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In four games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 10.26, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .382 against him.
