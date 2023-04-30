The Milwaukee Brewers, including Willy Adames (batting .235 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, five walks and six RBI), take on starter Jose Suarez and the Los Angeles Angels at American Family Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Angels.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

José Suarez TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Willy Adames At The Plate

Adames leads Milwaukee with a slugging percentage of .443, fueled by nine extra-base hits.

Adames has had a hit in 16 of 27 games this season (59.3%), including multiple hits six times (22.2%).

He has homered in 18.5% of his games this season, and 4.3% of his plate appearances.

Adames has driven home a run in 10 games this season (37.0%), including more than one RBI in 11.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 11 games this season (40.7%), including multiple runs in four games.

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 13 9 (64.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (53.8%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (30.8%)

Angels Pitching Rankings