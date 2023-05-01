In a Monday NBA Playoff slate that features two compelling matchups, the Philadelphia 76ers versus the Boston Celtics is a game to catch.

Today's NBA Games

The Boston Celtics take on the Philadelphia 76ers

The 76ers look to pull of an away win at the Celtics on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: TNT
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

  • BOS Record: 57-25
  • PHI Record: 54-28
  • BOS Stats: 117.9 PPG (fourth in NBA), 111.4 Opp. PPG (fourth)
  • PHI Stats: 115.2 PPG (14th in NBA), 110.9 Opp. PPG (third)

Players to Watch

  • BOS Key Player: Jayson Tatum (30.1 PPG, 8.8 RPG, 4.6 APG)
  • PHI Key Player: Joel Embiid (33.1 PPG, 10.2 RPG, 4.2 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

  • Spread: BOS -9
  • BOS Odds to Win: -467
  • PHI Odds to Win: +359
  • Total: 214 points

The Denver Nuggets play the Phoenix Suns

The Suns take to the home court of the Nuggets on Monday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: TNT
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

  • DEN Record: 53-29
  • PHO Record: 45-37
  • DEN Stats: 115.8 PPG (12th in NBA), 112.5 Opp. PPG (eighth)
  • PHO Stats: 113.6 PPG (17th in NBA), 111.6 Opp. PPG (sixth)

Players to Watch

  • DEN Key Player: Nikola Jokic (24.5 PPG, 11.8 RPG, 9.8 APG)
  • PHO Key Player: Deandre Ayton (18.0 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 1.7 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

  • Spread: DEN -4
  • DEN Odds to Win: -177
  • PHO Odds to Win: +150
  • Total: 228.5 points

