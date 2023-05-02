Tuesday's contest at Coors Field has the Milwaukee Brewers (18-10) going head to head against the Colorado Rockies (9-20) at 8:40 PM ET (on May 2). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-5 victory for the Brewers, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Brewers will give the ball to Freddy Peralta (3-2, 3.14 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Ryan Feltner (2-2, 4.68 ERA).

Brewers vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Brewers vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Brewers 6, Rockies 5.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Under 11 runs

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Brewers have a record of 4-5.

In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.

This season, the Brewers have won 11 out of the 17 games, or 64.7%, in which they've been favored.

Milwaukee has a record of 1-2 when favored by -165 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Brewers, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.

Milwaukee has scored 128 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The Brewers have the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.33).

Brewers Schedule