Freddy Peralta gets the start for the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday at Coors Field against C.J. Cron and the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 14th in MLB action with 33 total home runs.

Milwaukee is 18th in MLB with a .391 slugging percentage.

The Brewers rank 19th in MLB with a .241 batting average.

Milwaukee has the No. 17 offense in baseball, scoring 4.6 runs per game (128 total runs).

The Brewers' .321 on-base percentage is 14th in baseball.

The Brewers strike out 9.5 times per game to rank 19th in MLB.

The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Milwaukee's pitching staff ranks 27th in the majors.

Milwaukee's 3.33 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Brewers combine for the No. 8-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.199).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Peralta (3-2 with a 3.14 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his sixth of the season.

His last time out came on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering no earned runs while giving up four hits.

Peralta has three quality starts under his belt this year.

Peralta will look to go five or more innings for his sixth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.6 frames per outing.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 4/25/2023 Tigers L 4-3 Home Eric Lauer Spencer Turnbull 4/26/2023 Tigers W 6-2 Home Freddy Peralta Michael Lorenzen 4/28/2023 Angels W 2-1 Home Wade Miley Tyler Anderson 4/29/2023 Angels W 7-5 Home Corbin Burnes Reid Detmers 4/30/2023 Angels L 3-0 Home Colin Rea José Suarez 5/2/2023 Rockies - Away Freddy Peralta Ryan Feltner 5/3/2023 Rockies - Away Eric Lauer Kyle Freeland 5/4/2023 Rockies - Away Wade Miley Noah Davis 5/5/2023 Giants - Away Corbin Burnes Sean Manaea 5/6/2023 Giants - Away Colin Rea Alex Cobb 5/7/2023 Giants - Away Freddy Peralta -

