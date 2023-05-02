After batting .167 with a double, three walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Jesse Winker and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Colorado Rockies (who will start Ryan Feltner) at 8:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his previous appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Angels.

Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jesse Winker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jesse Winker At The Plate

  • Winker has three doubles and six walks while batting .226.
  • This year, Winker has tallied at least one hit in 10 of 17 games (58.8%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has not gone deep in his 17 games this year.
  • Winker has had at least one RBI in 35.3% of his games this season (six of 17), with two or more RBI four times (23.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in seven games this season (41.2%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 6
6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective eight K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
  • The Rockies' 5.33 team ERA ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Rockies rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (39 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Rockies are sending Feltner (2-2) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.68 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed six innings, surrendering no earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.68, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are batting .242 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.