The Milwaukee Brewers and Owen Miller, who went 0-for-2 last time out, take on Ryan Feltner and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Angels.

Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Owen Miller At The Plate

  • Miller has three doubles and three walks while batting .273.
  • Miller has picked up a hit in 11 games this year (64.7%), including one multi-hit game.
  • In 17 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
  • Miller has driven in a run in three games this season (17.6%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • In five of 17 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 7
6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective eight K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
  • The Rockies' 5.33 team ERA ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to allow 39 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
  • Feltner (2-2 with a 4.68 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his sixth of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the right-hander went six innings against the Cleveland Guardians, allowing no earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • In five games this season, the 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.68, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .242 against him.
