The Golden State Warriors are 4.5-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center on Tuesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The point total is 227.5 for the matchup.

Warriors vs. Lakers Odds & Info

  • When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
  • TV: TNT
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Warriors -4.5 227.5

Warriors Betting Records & Stats

  • Golden State and its opponents have scored more than 227.5 points in 60 of 82 games this season.
  • Golden State has an average point total of 236.1 in its contests this year, 8.6 more points than this game's over/under.
  • The Warriors have a 39-43-0 record against the spread this season.
  • This season, Golden State has won 37 out of the 59 games, or 62.7%, in which it has been favored.
  • This season, Golden State has won 24 of its 39 games, or 61.5%, when favored by at least -190 on the moneyline.
  • The Warriors have a 65.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

  • Los Angeles has played 51 games this season that have gone over 227.5 combined points scored.
  • The average over/under for Los Angeles' contests this season is 233.8, 6.3 more points than this game's point total.
  • Los Angeles has a 41-41-0 record against the spread this year.
  • The Lakers have been underdogs in 51 games this season and have come away with the win 23 times (45.1%) in those contests.
  • This season, Los Angeles has won nine of its 27 games, or 33.3%, when it is the underdog by at least +155 on the moneyline.
  • Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Los Angeles has a 39.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Warriors vs Lakers Additional Info

Warriors vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 227.5 % of Games Over 227.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Warriors 60 73.2% 118.9 236.1 117.1 233.7 233.5
Lakers 51 62.2% 117.2 236.1 116.6 233.7 232.1

Additional Warriors Insights & Trends

  • The Warriors have a 6-4 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall in their last 10 games.
  • The Warriors have hit the over in five of their last 10 contests.
  • In home games, Golden State sports a better record against the spread (27-14-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (12-29-0).
  • The Warriors average just 2.3 more points per game (118.9) than the Lakers allow (116.6).
  • Golden State is 31-19 against the spread and 35-15 overall when scoring more than 116.6 points.

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

  • Los Angeles is 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall over its last 10 contests.
  • In their past 10 games, the Lakers have hit the over six times.
  • Los Angeles' winning percentage against the spread at home is .512 (21-20-0). Away, it is .488 (20-21-0).
  • The Lakers' 117.2 points per game are just 0.1 more points than the 117.1 the Warriors allow to opponents.
  • Los Angeles has put together a 29-11 ATS record and a 32-8 overall record in games it scores more than 117.1 points.

Warriors vs. Lakers Betting Splits

Warriors and Lakers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Warriors 39-43 20-22 45-37
Lakers 41-41 13-18 44-38

Warriors vs. Lakers Point Insights

Warriors Lakers
118.9
Points Scored (PG)
 117.2
2
NBA Rank (PPG)
 6
31-19
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 29-11
35-15
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 32-8
117.1
Points Allowed (PG)
 116.6
21
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 20
31-12
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 31-20
34-9
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 33-18

