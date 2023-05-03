Brewers vs. Rockies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Wednesday's game at Coors Field has the Milwaukee Brewers (18-11) going head to head against the Colorado Rockies (10-20) at 8:40 PM ET (on May 3). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-5 victory for the Brewers, so expect a competitive matchup.
The Brewers will call on Eric Lauer (3-2) versus the Rockies and Kyle Freeland (2-3).
Brewers vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Brewers vs. Rockies Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Brewers 6, Rockies 5.
Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Rockies
- Total Prediction: Under 12 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
|Brewers Injury Report
|Brewers vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|Brewers vs Rockies Player Props
|Brewers vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
Brewers Performance Insights
- The Brewers have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Brewers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- This season, the Brewers have won 11 out of the 18 games, or 61.1%, in which they've been favored.
- Milwaukee has a record of 10-7 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -120 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Brewers, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.
- Milwaukee has scored the 17th-most runs in the majors this season with 130 (4.5 per game).
- The Brewers have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.34).
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 26
|Tigers
|W 6-2
|Freddy Peralta vs Michael Lorenzen
|April 28
|Angels
|W 2-1
|Wade Miley vs Tyler Anderson
|April 29
|Angels
|W 7-5
|Corbin Burnes vs Reid Detmers
|April 30
|Angels
|L 3-0
|Colin Rea vs José Suarez
|May 2
|@ Rockies
|L 3-2
|Freddy Peralta vs Ryan Feltner
|May 3
|@ Rockies
|-
|Eric Lauer vs Kyle Freeland
|May 4
|@ Rockies
|-
|Wade Miley vs Connor Seabold
|May 5
|@ Giants
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs Sean Manaea
|May 6
|@ Giants
|-
|Colin Rea vs Alex Cobb
|May 7
|@ Giants
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs TBA
|May 8
|Dodgers
|-
|Eric Lauer vs Tony Gonsolin
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.