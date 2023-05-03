Brewers vs. Rockies: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Milwaukee Brewers and William Contreras will take on Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Wednesday, with the first pitch at 8:40 PM ET.
The Rockies are +100 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Brewers (-120). The total is 12 runs for the contest.
Brewers vs. Rockies Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Brewers
|-120
|+100
|12
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Brewers Recent Betting Performance
- In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Brewers have a record of 4-6.
- The Brewers and their opponents have combined to hit the over three times in their last 10 games with a total.
- The Brewers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
Brewers Betting Records & Stats
- The Brewers have compiled an 11-7 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 61.1% of those games).
- In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, Milwaukee has gone 10-7 (58.8%).
- The Brewers have a 54.5% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- Milwaukee has played in 29 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 12 times (12-16-1).
- The Brewers have not had a spread set for a game this season.
Brewers Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|9-6
|9-5
|8-5
|10-6
|13-8
|5-3
