The Colorado Rockies (10-20) host the Milwaukee Brewers (18-11) at 8:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Eric Lauer (3-2) to the mound, while Kyle Freeland (2-3) will take the ball for the Rockies.

Brewers vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Lauer - MIL (3-2, 5.19 ERA) vs Freeland - COL (2-3, 4.32 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Eric Lauer

The Brewers will send Lauer (3-2) to the mound for his sixth start this season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, April 25, when he threw three innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up four earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The 27-year-old has pitched to a 5.19 ERA this season with 8 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.5 walks per nine across five games.

He has two quality starts in five chances this season.

Lauer has made three starts of five or more innings in five chances this season, and averages 5.2 frames when he pitches.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Freeland

Freeland makes the start for the Rockies, his seventh of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.32 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 33 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the left-hander went six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.

The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.32, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season. Opponents have a .246 batting average against him.

Freeland heads into the outing with four quality starts under his belt this season.

Freeland will look to go five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 5.5 innings per outing.

Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old ranks 55th in ERA (4.32), 33rd in WHIP (1.170), and 80th in K/9 (5.7).

