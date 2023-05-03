Brian Anderson Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Rockies - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Brian Anderson (hitting .194 in his past 10 games) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Freeland. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rockies.
Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Brian Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson has an OPS of .760, fueled by an OBP of .319 and a team-best slugging percentage of .441 this season.
- Anderson has gotten a hit in 17 of 29 games this year (58.6%), with at least two hits on six occasions (20.7%).
- He has hit a home run in 10.3% of his games this season, and 4.3% of his plate appearances.
- In 34.5% of his games this year, Anderson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 41.4% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 13.8%.
Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|14
|9 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (57.1%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (14.3%)
|6 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (42.9%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (35.7%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is 25th in the league with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.21).
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up 39 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
- Freeland (2-3) takes the mound for the Rockies in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 4.32 ERA in 33 1/3 innings pitched, with 21 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the left-hander tossed six innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- This season, the 29-year-old ranks 55th in ERA (4.32), 33rd in WHIP (1.170), and 81st in K/9 (5.7) among qualifying pitchers.
