On Wednesday, Brian Anderson (hitting .194 in his past 10 games) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Freeland. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rockies.

Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Brian Anderson At The Plate

Anderson has an OPS of .760, fueled by an OBP of .319 and a team-best slugging percentage of .441 this season.

Anderson has gotten a hit in 17 of 29 games this year (58.6%), with at least two hits on six occasions (20.7%).

He has hit a home run in 10.3% of his games this season, and 4.3% of his plate appearances.

In 34.5% of his games this year, Anderson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 41.4% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 13.8%.

Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 14 9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (57.1%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (14.3%) 6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (42.9%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (35.7%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings