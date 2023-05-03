The Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers will square off in Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Celtics vs. 76ers matchup.

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Celtics vs. 76ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The Celtics average 117.9 points per game (fourth in the league) while allowing 111.4 per contest (fourth in the NBA). They have a +535 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 6.5 points per game.

The 76ers put up 115.2 points per game (14th in league) while allowing 110.9 per outing (third in NBA). They have a +354 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 4.3 points per game.

These two teams score 233.1 points per game combined, 16.1 more than this game's point total.

These two teams allow a combined 222.3 points per game, 5.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Boston has won 45 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 37 times.

Philadelphia is 48-34-0 ATS this year.

Celtics Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Jayson Tatum 29.5 -120 30.1 Jaylen Brown 24.5 -120 26.6 Malcolm Brogdon 14.5 +100 14.9 Derrick White 12.5 -115 12.4 Marcus Smart 11.5 -115 11.5

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Malcolm Brogdon or another Celtics player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Looking to place a futures bet on the Celtics? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.