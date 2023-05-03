On Wednesday, Christian Yelich (.250 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Freeland. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich is batting .224 with four doubles, three home runs and 13 walks.

Yelich has gotten at least one hit in 53.6% of his games this year (15 of 28), with at least two hits seven times (25.0%).

In 10.7% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

In nine games this year (32.1%), Yelich has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 16 games this year (57.1%), including seven multi-run games (25.0%).

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 14 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (57.1%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (28.6%) 9 (64.3%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (50.0%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings