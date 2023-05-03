After going 0-for-0 in his most recent game, Michael Brosseau and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Colorado Rockies (who will start Kyle Freeland) at 8:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

Michael Brosseau Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Michael Brosseau At The Plate

  • Brosseau is hitting .224 with two doubles, three home runs and four walks.
  • In nine of 18 games this year (50.0%), Brosseau has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • Looking at the 18 games he has played this year, he's went deep in three of them (16.7%), and in 5.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • In five games this season, Brosseau has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in three games this year (16.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Michael Brosseau Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 10
5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (40.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (20.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (40.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.9 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
  • The Rockies have a 5.21 team ERA that ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (39 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Rockies are sending Freeland (2-3) to the mound for his seventh start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.32 ERA and 21 strikeouts through 33 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander's last appearance came on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • This season, the 29-year-old ranks 55th in ERA (4.32), 33rd in WHIP (1.170), and 81st in K/9 (5.7) among qualifying pitchers.
