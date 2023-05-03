Owen Miller Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Rockies - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Owen Miller -- hitting .259 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Colorado Rockies, with Kyle Freeland on the mound, on May 3 at 8:40 PM ET.
Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Owen Miller At The Plate
- Miller is batting .273 with three doubles and three walks.
- Miller has picked up a hit in 11 games this season (61.1%), including one multi-hit game.
- In 18 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- Miller has had an RBI in three games this year.
- In five of 18 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|8
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (62.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (12.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (12.5%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Rockies have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.21).
- Rockies pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (39 total, 1.3 per game).
- Freeland (2-3) takes the mound for the Rockies in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 4.32 ERA in 33 1/3 innings pitched, with 21 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the lefty threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 29-year-old's 4.32 ERA ranks 55th, 1.170 WHIP ranks 33rd, and 5.7 K/9 ranks 81st among qualifying pitchers this season.
