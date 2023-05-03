Owen Miller -- hitting .259 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Colorado Rockies, with Kyle Freeland on the mound, on May 3 at 8:40 PM ET.

Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Owen Miller? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Owen Miller At The Plate

  • Miller is batting .273 with three doubles and three walks.
  • Miller has picked up a hit in 11 games this season (61.1%), including one multi-hit game.
  • In 18 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
  • Miller has had an RBI in three games this year.
  • In five of 18 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 8
6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (12.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
  • The Rockies have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.21).
  • Rockies pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (39 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Freeland (2-3) takes the mound for the Rockies in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 4.32 ERA in 33 1/3 innings pitched, with 21 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the lefty threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 29-year-old's 4.32 ERA ranks 55th, 1.170 WHIP ranks 33rd, and 5.7 K/9 ranks 81st among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.