Owen Miller -- hitting .259 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Colorado Rockies, with Kyle Freeland on the mound, on May 3 at 8:40 PM ET.

Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Owen Miller At The Plate

Miller is batting .273 with three doubles and three walks.

Miller has picked up a hit in 11 games this season (61.1%), including one multi-hit game.

In 18 games played this season, he has not gone deep.

Miller has had an RBI in three games this year.

In five of 18 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 8 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (12.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings