William Contreras Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Rockies - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including William Contreras and his .471 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Rockies.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
William Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras leads Milwaukee in OBP (.376) this season, fueled by 24 hits.
- He ranks 37th in batting average, 37th in on base percentage, and 105th in slugging among qualified batters in MLB action.
- Contreras has had a hit in 19 of 23 games this year (82.6%), including multiple hits four times (17.4%).
- He has hit a home run in one of 23 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
- In six games this season (26.1%), Contreras has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in eight of 23 games so far this season.
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|11
|10 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (81.8%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (9.1%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (18.2%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (27.3%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Rockies' 5.21 team ERA ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up 39 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
- Freeland gets the start for the Rockies, his seventh of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.32 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 33 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the left-hander threw six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 29-year-old's 4.32 ERA ranks 55th, 1.170 WHIP ranks 33rd, and 5.7 K/9 ranks 81st among qualifying pitchers this season.
