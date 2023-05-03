The Milwaukee Brewers, including Willy Adames (.282 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 57 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Rockies.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)

Explore More About This Game

Willy Adames At The Plate

  • Adames is batting .231 with four doubles, five home runs and 18 walks.
  • Adames has picked up a hit in 55.2% of his 29 games this season, with multiple hits in 20.7% of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 17.2% of his games this season, and 4% of his chances at the plate.
  • In 34.5% of his games this year, Adames has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 41.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (13.8%).

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 14
9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (50.0%)
4 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (14.3%)
6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (42.9%)
3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%)
6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (28.6%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The Rockies pitching staff ranks 25th in the league with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rockies have a 5.21 team ERA that ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Rockies rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (39 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Freeland makes the start for the Rockies, his seventh of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.32 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 33 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Saturday, the lefty tossed six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old's 4.32 ERA ranks 55th, 1.170 WHIP ranks 33rd, and 5.7 K/9 ranks 81st.
