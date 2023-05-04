Top Player Prop Bets for Brewers vs. Rockies on May 4, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Rowdy Tellez, Charlie Blackmon and others in the Milwaukee Brewers-Colorado Rockies matchup at Coors Field on Thursday at 3:10 PM ET.
Brewers vs. Rockies Game Info
- When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers
Wade Miley Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Miley Stats
- Wade Miley (3-1) will take the mound for the Brewers, his sixth start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start three times in five starts this season.
- Miley has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.
Miley Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Angels
|Apr. 28
|6.0
|7
|1
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Apr. 22
|5.0
|4
|2
|2
|3
|1
|at Padres
|Apr. 16
|7.0
|4
|0
|0
|8
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Apr. 10
|5.0
|5
|3
|3
|3
|3
|vs. Mets
|Apr. 4
|6.0
|5
|0
|0
|3
|0
Rowdy Tellez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Tellez Stats
- Tellez has 24 hits with four doubles, eight home runs, 13 walks and 21 RBI.
- He has a slash line of .258/.343/.559 on the season.
- Tellez has hit safely in six straight games. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .294 with three doubles, three home runs, three walks and seven RBI.
Tellez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Rockies
|May. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Rockies
|May. 2
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Angels
|Apr. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Angels
|Apr. 28
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Tigers
|Apr. 26
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
Willy Adames Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Adames Stats
- Willy Adames has 24 hits with four doubles, five home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 15 runs with two stolen bases.
- He's slashed .222/.328/.398 so far this season.
Adames Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rockies
|May. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rockies
|May. 2
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|Apr. 30
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|Apr. 29
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Angels
|Apr. 28
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Charlie Blackmon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Blackmon Stats
- Blackmon has collected 28 hits with seven doubles, three home runs and 14 walks. He has driven in nine runs.
- He's slashing .275/.385/.431 so far this year.
Blackmon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Brewers
|May. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Apr. 30
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Apr. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Apr. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Guardians
|Apr. 26
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
Kris Bryant Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Bryant Stats
- Kris Bryant has put up 32 hits with four doubles, four home runs and 10 walks. He has driven in 10 runs.
- He's slashed .299/.370/.449 on the season.
- Bryant brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .278 with a home run, a walk and three RBI.
Bryant Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Brewers
|May. 3
|1-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Brewers
|May. 2
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Apr. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Apr. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Guardians
|Apr. 26
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
