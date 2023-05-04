On Thursday, Brian Anderson (batting .194 in his past 10 games) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Connor Seabold. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Rockies.

Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Brian Anderson At The Plate

Anderson leads Milwaukee in slugging percentage (.441) thanks to 10 extra-base hits.

Anderson has gotten at least one hit in 58.6% of his games this season (17 of 29), with more than one hit six times (20.7%).

He has homered in 10.3% of his games in 2023 (three of 29), and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

Anderson has had an RBI in 10 games this season (34.5%), including five multi-RBI outings (17.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 41.4% of his games this year (12 of 29), with two or more runs four times (13.8%).

Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 14 9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (57.1%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (14.3%) 6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (42.9%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (35.7%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings