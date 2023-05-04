How to Watch the Stars vs. Kraken Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 2
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Dallas Stars host the Seattle Kraken Thursday for Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Kraken hold a 1-0 advantage in the series.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
You can watch TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS to see the Kraken try to hold off the Stars.
Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Stars vs. Kraken Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|5/2/2023
|Stars
|Kraken
|5-4 (F/OT) SEA
|3/21/2023
|Stars
|Kraken
|5-4 (F/OT) SEA
|3/13/2023
|Kraken
|Stars
|5-2 DAL
|3/11/2023
|Kraken
|Stars
|4-3 (F/OT) DAL
Stars Stats & Trends
- The Stars have conceded 215 total goals (2.6 per game), the third-fewest in NHL play.
- The Stars' 281 total goals (3.4 per game) rank seventh in the NHL.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Stars are 7-1-2 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Stars have allowed 21 goals (2.1 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have put up 37 goals over that span.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jason Robertson
|82
|46
|63
|109
|66
|62
|0%
|Jamie Benn
|82
|33
|45
|78
|48
|55
|60%
|Joe Pavelski
|82
|28
|49
|77
|57
|32
|53.3%
|Roope Hintz
|73
|37
|38
|75
|38
|26
|52%
|Miro Heiskanen
|79
|11
|62
|73
|65
|53
|-
Kraken Stats & Trends
- The Kraken give up 3.1 goals per game (252 in total), 14th in the league.
- With 289 goals (3.5 per game), the Kraken have the NHL's fourth-best offense.
- In their past 10 games, the Kraken have gone 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Kraken have allowed 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 2.5 goals per game (25 total) over that time.
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jared McCann
|79
|40
|30
|70
|28
|56
|33.3%
|Vince Dunn
|81
|14
|50
|64
|54
|50
|-
|Jordan Eberle
|82
|20
|43
|63
|33
|55
|44.2%
|Matthew Beniers
|80
|24
|33
|57
|48
|55
|42.2%
|Yanni Gourde
|81
|14
|34
|48
|27
|65
|49.6%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.