Willy Adames, with a slugging percentage of .242 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Colorado Rockies, with Connor Seabold on the hill, May 4 at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Rockies.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Looking to place a prop bet on Willy Adames? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Willy Adames At The Plate

  • Adames is batting .222 with four doubles, five home runs and 18 walks.
  • Adames has recorded a hit in 16 of 30 games this season (53.3%), including six multi-hit games (20.0%).
  • Looking at the 30 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in five of them (16.7%), and in 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 33.3% of his games this year, Adames has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored a run in 12 games this year, with multiple runs four times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 15
9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (46.7%)
4 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (13.3%)
6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (40.0%)
3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (13.3%)
6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The Rockies pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rockies' 5.07 team ERA ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to surrender 39 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
  • Seabold starts for the first time this season for the Rockies.
  • The 27-year-old right-hander pitched in relief in his most recent outing this season, one of seven appearances so far.
  • In his seven appearances this season, opposing hitters have a collective batting average of .310 against him. He has a 5.27 ERA and averages 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
