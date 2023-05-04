Willy Adames Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Rockies - May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Willy Adames, with a slugging percentage of .242 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Colorado Rockies, with Connor Seabold on the hill, May 4 at 3:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Rockies.
Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Willy Adames At The Plate
- Adames is batting .222 with four doubles, five home runs and 18 walks.
- Adames has recorded a hit in 16 of 30 games this season (53.3%), including six multi-hit games (20.0%).
- Looking at the 30 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in five of them (16.7%), and in 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 33.3% of his games this year, Adames has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 12 games this year, with multiple runs four times.
Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|15
|9 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (46.7%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (13.3%)
|6 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (40.0%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (13.3%)
|6 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (26.7%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies' 5.07 team ERA ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender 39 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Seabold starts for the first time this season for the Rockies.
- The 27-year-old right-hander pitched in relief in his most recent outing this season, one of seven appearances so far.
- In his seven appearances this season, opposing hitters have a collective batting average of .310 against him. He has a 5.27 ERA and averages 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
