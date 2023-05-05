Friday's game at Oracle Park has the Milwaukee Brewers (18-13) taking on the San Francisco Giants (13-17) at 10:15 PM ET (on May 5). Our computer prediction projects a close 8-6 victory for the Brewers, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Brewers will give the nod to Corbin Burnes (3-1) versus the Giants and Sean Manaea (0-1).

Brewers vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 10:15 PM ET

Friday, May 5, 2023 at 10:15 PM ET

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

NBCS-BA

Brewers vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Brewers 8, Giants 7.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

The Brewers have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.

The Brewers have entered the game as favorites 20 times this season and won 11, or 55%, of those games.

This season Milwaukee has won 10 of its 19 games, or 52.6%, when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Brewers have a 54.5% chance to win.

Milwaukee ranks 14th in the majors with 137 total runs scored this season.

The Brewers' 3.53 team ERA ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.

Brewers Schedule