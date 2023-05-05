Brian Anderson Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Giants - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Brian Anderson (.541 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Sean Manaea. First pitch is at 10:15 PM ET.
He strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a triple) in his last appearance against the Rockies.
Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Sean Manaea
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Brian Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson leads Milwaukee with a slugging percentage of .472, fueled by 11 extra-base hits.
- Anderson has gotten a hit in 18 of 30 games this year (60.0%), with more than one hit on seven occasions (23.3%).
- He has hit a home run in 10.0% of his games this year, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Anderson has driven home a run in 10 games this year (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 16.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 13 games this season (43.3%), including multiple runs in four games.
Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|15
|9 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (60.0%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (20.0%)
|6 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (46.7%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (33.3%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is 11th in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.77).
- Giants pitchers combine to give up 42 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
- Manaea (0-1 with a 7.85 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his fifth of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when the lefty tossed two innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.85, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .268 against him.
