The Boston Celtics are 1.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on Friday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN. The series is tied 1-1. The over/under for the matchup is 213.5.

Celtics vs. 76ers Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • TV: ESPN
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Celtics -1.5 213.5

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

  • Boston and its opponents have gone over 213.5 combined points in 65 of 82 games this season.
  • Boston has an average point total of 229.4 in its games this year, 15.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Celtics have a 45-37-0 record against the spread this season.
  • Boston has won 52, or 71.2%, of the 73 games it has played as the favorite this season.
  • Boston has a record of 48-20, a 70.6% win rate, when it's favored by -135 or more by oddsmakers this season.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Celtics, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

76ers Betting Records & Stats

  • Philadelphia has played 57 games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 213.5 points.
  • Philadelphia's outings this season have a 226.1-point average over/under, 12.6 more points than this game's total.
  • Philadelphia is 48-34-0 against the spread this season.
  • The 76ers have been chosen as underdogs in 25 games this year and have walked away with the win 12 times (48%) in those games.
  • This season, Philadelphia has won eight of its 19 games, or 42.1%, when it is the underdog by at least +110 on the moneyline.
  • Philadelphia has an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Celtics vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 213.5 % of Games Over 213.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Celtics 65 79.3% 117.9 233.1 111.4 222.3 227.8
76ers 57 69.5% 115.2 233.1 110.9 222.3 224.2

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

  • The Celtics have gone 7-3 in their past 10 contests, with a 7-3 record against the spread during that span.
  • Six of Celtics' last 10 outings have gone over the total.
  • Boston has a better record against the spread when playing at home (23-18-0) than it does in road games (22-19-0).
  • The Celtics score 117.9 points per game, seven more points than the 110.9 the 76ers allow.
  • When Boston puts up more than 110.9 points, it is 39-21 against the spread and 48-12 overall.

Additional 76ers Insights & Trends

  • Philadelphia is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall over its past 10 games.
  • Five of the 76ers' past 10 contests have gone over the total.
  • In 2022-23 against the spread, Philadelphia has a better winning percentage at home (.610, 25-16-0 record) than away (.561, 23-18-0).
  • The 76ers average only 3.8 more points per game (115.2) than the Celtics allow their opponents to score (111.4).
  • Philadelphia has put together a 37-13 ATS record and a 43-7 overall record in games it scores more than 111.4 points.

Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Splits

Celtics and 76ers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Celtics 45-37 38-36 43-39
76ers 48-34 15-11 47-35

Celtics vs. 76ers Point Insights

Celtics 76ers
117.9
Points Scored (PG)
 115.2
4
NBA Rank (PPG)
 14
39-21
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 37-13
48-12
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 43-7
111.4
Points Allowed (PG)
 110.9
4
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 3
35-16
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 41-18
41-10
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 43-16

