The Milwaukee Brewers, including Michael Brosseau (hitting .167 in his past 10 games, with a home run and an RBI), take on starting pitcher Sean Manaea and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Friday at 10:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Rockies.

Michael Brosseau Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023

Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Sean Manaea

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Read More About This Game

Michael Brosseau At The Plate

Brosseau is hitting .216 with two doubles, three home runs and four walks.

This season, Brosseau has posted at least one hit in nine of 19 games (47.4%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has hit a long ball in 15.8% of his games this season, and 5.5% of his trips to the dish.

Brosseau has driven in a run in five games this season (26.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in three of 19 games so far this season.

Michael Brosseau Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 11 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (36.4%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (18.2%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (36.4%)

Giants Pitching Rankings