The Milwaukee Brewers, including William Contreras and his .444 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Sean Manaea and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Friday at 10:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rockies.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Giants Starter: Sean Manaea
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

William Contreras At The Plate

  • Contreras leads Milwaukee in OBP (.371) this season, fueled by 24 hits.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 49th, his on-base percentage ranks 43rd, and he is 108th in the league in slugging.
  • Contreras has recorded a hit in 19 of 24 games this season (79.2%), including four multi-hit games (16.7%).
  • He has gone deep in just one game this season.
  • In six games this season (25.0%), Contreras has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored a run in nine of 24 games so far this season.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 12
10 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%)
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (25.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The Giants pitching staff ranks 11th in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Giants have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.77).
  • Giants pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (42 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Manaea (0-1) takes the mound for the Giants in his fifth start of the season. He has a 7.85 ERA in 18 1/3 innings pitched, with 21 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the left-hander tossed two innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • In six games this season, the 31-year-old has a 7.85 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .268 to his opponents.
