Willy Adames -- with an on-base percentage of .175 in his past 10 games, 141 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the San Francisco Giants, with Sean Manaea on the mound, on May 5 at 10:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Rockies.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023

Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Sean Manaea

Sean Manaea TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

Willy Adames At The Plate

Adames has four doubles, five home runs and 18 walks while batting .212.

Adames has reached base via a hit in 16 games this year (of 31 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.

Looking at the 31 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in five of them (16.1%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 32.3% of his games this year, Adames has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 12 times this year (38.7%), including four games with multiple runs (12.9%).

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 16 9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (43.8%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (12.5%) 6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (37.5%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (12.5%) 6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (25.0%)

