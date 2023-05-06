Thairo Estrada and Rowdy Tellez are the hottest hitters on the San Francisco Giants and Milwaukee Brewers, who meet on Saturday at Oracle Park, at 7:15 PM ET.

The Giants are the favorite in this one, at -175, while the underdog Brewers have +145 odds to play spoiler. An 8.5-run total is set for the matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed Brewers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Brewers vs. Giants Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Giants -175 +145 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

The Brewers are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

When it comes to the over/under, the Brewers and their opponents are 3-6-1 in their last 10 games.

The Brewers' previous 10 games have not had a spread set by sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have been victorious in seven, or 63.6%, of the 11 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Milwaukee has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +145.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Brewers have a 40.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Milwaukee and its opponents have hit the over in 14 of its 32 games with a total this season.

The Brewers have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 9-6 9-8 8-6 10-8 13-9 5-5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.