How to Watch the Brewers vs. Giants Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers and William Contreras take the field against Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants on Saturday at Oracle Park.
Brewers vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers' 36 home runs rank 14th in Major League Baseball.
- Milwaukee is 17th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .390 this season.
- The Brewers' .242 batting average ranks 17th in the league this season.
- Milwaukee has scored 141 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Brewers have an OBP of .318 this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Brewers rank 22nd with an average of 9.2 strikeouts per game.
- Milwaukee has a 7.8 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in the majors.
- Milwaukee has pitched to a 3.53 ERA this season, which ranks fifth in baseball.
- The Brewers have a combined WHIP of just 1.247 as a pitching staff, which is the ninth-best in baseball this season.
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Brewers will hand the ball to Colin Rea (0-2) for his fifth start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed three hits in five innings against the Los Angeles Angels.
- Rea has four starts in a row of five innings or more.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/30/2023
|Angels
|L 3-0
|Home
|Colin Rea
|José Suarez
|5/2/2023
|Rockies
|L 3-2
|Away
|Freddy Peralta
|Ryan Feltner
|5/3/2023
|Rockies
|L 7-1
|Away
|Eric Lauer
|Kyle Freeland
|5/4/2023
|Rockies
|L 9-6
|Away
|Wade Miley
|Connor Seabold
|5/5/2023
|Giants
|L 6-4
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Sean Manaea
|5/6/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Colin Rea
|Alex Cobb
|5/7/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Freddy Peralta
|Ross Stripling
|5/8/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Noah Syndergaard
|5/9/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Eric Lauer
|Tony Gonsolin
|5/10/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Wade Miley
|Clayton Kershaw
|5/12/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Corbin Burnes
|Ryan Yarbrough
