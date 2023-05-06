The Milwaukee Brewers and Brian Anderson, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Giants.

Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Explore More About This Game

Brian Anderson At The Plate

Anderson leads Milwaukee with a slugging percentage of .459, fueled by 11 extra-base hits.

Anderson has gotten at least one hit in 58.1% of his games this year (18 of 31), with more than one hit seven times (22.6%).

In three games this season, he has hit a long ball (9.7%, and 4% of his trips to the plate).

Anderson has had an RBI in 10 games this year (32.3%), including five multi-RBI outings (16.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 13 of 31 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 16 9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (56.3%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (18.8%) 6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (43.8%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (31.3%)

Giants Pitching Rankings