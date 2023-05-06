The Milwaukee Brewers and Brian Anderson, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Explore More About This Game

Brian Anderson At The Plate

  • Anderson leads Milwaukee with a slugging percentage of .459, fueled by 11 extra-base hits.
  • Anderson has gotten at least one hit in 58.1% of his games this year (18 of 31), with more than one hit seven times (22.6%).
  • In three games this season, he has hit a long ball (9.7%, and 4% of his trips to the plate).
  • Anderson has had an RBI in 10 games this year (32.3%), including five multi-RBI outings (16.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 13 of 31 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 16
9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (56.3%)
4 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (18.8%)
6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (43.8%)
3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (31.3%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The Giants pitching staff is 10th in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Giants have a 4.71 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (42 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Cobb makes the start for the Giants, his seventh of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.43 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 33 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 35-year-old's 2.43 ERA ranks 14th, 1.290 WHIP ranks 47th, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 33rd.
