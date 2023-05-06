The Milwaukee Brewers, including Christian Yelich (batting .206 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, four walks and four RBI), battle starting pitcher Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Giants.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

Alex Cobb TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich has an OPS of .691, fueled by an OBP of .321 and a team-best slugging percentage of .370 this season.

Yelich has gotten a hit in 17 of 31 games this year (54.8%), with at least two hits on eight occasions (25.8%).

He has gone deep in 12.9% of his games this year, and 3% of his trips to the dish.

Yelich has picked up an RBI in 10 games this year (32.3%), with two or more RBI in three of them (9.7%).

He has scored a run in 17 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 17 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (58.8%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (29.4%) 9 (64.3%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (47.1%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (17.6%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (23.5%)

Giants Pitching Rankings