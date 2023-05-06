Rowdy Tellez -- hitting .281 with three doubles, two home runs, two walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the hill, on May 6 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Giants.

Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Rowdy Tellez At The Plate

Tellez has 25 hits, which is best among Milwaukee hitters this season, while batting .255 with 13 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 91st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 84th and he is 15th in slugging.

Tellez has recorded a hit in 20 of 29 games this season (69.0%), including five multi-hit games (17.2%).

Looking at the 29 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in eight of them (27.6%), and in 8% of his trips to the plate.

Tellez has had at least one RBI in 48.3% of his games this year (14 of 29), with two or more RBI five times (17.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 12 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 17 9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (64.7%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (23.5%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (35.3%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (23.5%) 8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (35.3%)

