Willy Adames -- with an on-base percentage of .225 in his past 10 games, 103 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the mound, on May 6 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) against the Giants.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Willy Adames At The Plate

  • Adames has four doubles, five home runs and 19 walks while batting .224.
  • Adames has reached base via a hit in 17 games this year (of 32 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in 15.6% of his games this year, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 34.4% of his games this season, Adames has picked up at least one RBI. In three of those games (9.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 37.5% of his games this year (12 of 32), with two or more runs four times (12.5%).

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 17
9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (47.1%)
4 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (17.6%)
6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (35.3%)
3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (11.8%)
6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (29.4%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The Giants pitching staff ranks 10th in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Giants' 4.71 team ERA ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to surrender 42 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
  • Cobb makes the start for the Giants, his seventh of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.43 ERA and 33 strikeouts through 33 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty threw five innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 35-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (2.43), 47th in WHIP (1.290), and 33rd in K/9 (8.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
