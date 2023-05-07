Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants will try to get to Adrian Houser when he starts for the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

The favored Giants have -135 moneyline odds against the underdog Brewers, who are listed at +110. The over/under for the contest is listed at 9 runs.

Brewers vs. Giants Odds & Info

  • Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • TV: MLB Network
  • Location: San Francisco, California
  • Venue: Oracle Park
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Giants -135 +110 9 -115 -105 - - -

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

  • The Brewers have been the underdog just one time in the past 10 contests and lost that game.
  • In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Brewers and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.
  • Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Brewers' past 10 games.

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

  • The Brewers have won in seven, or 58.3%, of the 12 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
  • Milwaukee has entered 10 games this season as the underdog by +110 or more and is 6-4 in those contests.
  • The Brewers have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
  • Games involving Milwaukee have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 14 of 33 chances this season.
  • The Brewers have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
9-6 9-9 8-7 10-8 13-10 5-5

