Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants will try to get to Adrian Houser when he starts for the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

The favored Giants have -135 moneyline odds against the underdog Brewers, who are listed at +110. The over/under for the contest is listed at 9 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Brewers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Brewers vs. Giants Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Giants -135 +110 9 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

The Brewers have been the underdog just one time in the past 10 contests and lost that game.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Brewers and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Brewers' past 10 games.

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have won in seven, or 58.3%, of the 12 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Milwaukee has entered 10 games this season as the underdog by +110 or more and is 6-4 in those contests.

The Brewers have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Games involving Milwaukee have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 14 of 33 chances this season.

The Brewers have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 9-6 9-9 8-7 10-8 13-10 5-5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.