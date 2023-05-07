Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants (15-17) will be looking for a series sweep when they face off against Rowdy Tellez and the Milwaukee Brewers (18-15) at Oracle Park on Sunday, May 7. First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 PM ET.

The Brewers have been listed as +110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Giants (-135). The over/under for the contest has been set at 9 runs.

Brewers vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Ross Stripling - SF (0-1, 6.10 ERA) vs Adrian Houser - MIL (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Brewers vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Brewers vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

The Giants have won four of the 10 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Giants have a record of 2-5 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter (28.6% winning percentage).

San Francisco has a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Giants have a 2-1 record across the three games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- San Francisco and its opponents combined to go over the total four times.

The Brewers have been chosen as underdogs in 12 games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (58.3%) in those games.

This season, the Brewers have been victorious six times in 10 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Brewers have been underdogs just once and lost that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Brewers vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Yelich 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+230) Jesse Winker 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+210) Brian Anderson 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+220) Willy Adames 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+170) William Contreras 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+220)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +1800 9th 1st Win NL Central -144 - 1st

