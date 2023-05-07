On Sunday, Brian Anderson (.275 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 61 points below season-long percentage) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Ross Stripling. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Giants.

Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Ross Stripling

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Brian Anderson At The Plate

Anderson is batting .252 with five doubles, a triple, five home runs and 14 walks.

In 18 of 32 games this year (56.3%) Anderson has picked up a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (21.9%).

In three games this year, he has hit a long ball (9.4%, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish).

In 31.3% of his games this season, Anderson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 13 of 32 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 17 9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (52.9%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (17.6%) 6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (41.2%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (29.4%)

Giants Pitching Rankings