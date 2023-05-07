The Milwaukee Brewers, including Christian Yelich (.306 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starting pitcher Ross Stripling and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Giants.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Ross Stripling TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich has an OPS of .679, fueled by an OBP of .317 and a team-best slugging percentage of .363 this season.

In 56.3% of his 32 games this season, Yelich has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.

In 12.5% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 31.3% of his games this year, Yelich has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.4%.

He has scored at least once 17 times this year (53.1%), including eight games with multiple runs (25.0%).

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 18 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (61.1%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (27.8%) 9 (64.3%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (44.4%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (16.7%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (22.2%)

Giants Pitching Rankings