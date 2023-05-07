Padres vs. Dodgers Probable Starting Pitchers Today - May 7
The San Diego Padres (18-16) and Los Angeles Dodgers (20-14) play on Sunday at 7:10 PM ET at PETCO Park, attempting to break a 1-1 series tie.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Padres will send Joe Musgrove (1-0) to the mound, while Julio Urias (4-3) will take the ball for the Dodgers.
Padres vs. Dodgers Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Location: San Diego, California
- Venue: PETCO Park
- Probable Pitchers: Musgrove - SD (1-0, 10.80 ERA) vs Urias - LAD (4-3, 3.86 ERA)
Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joe Musgrove
- The Padres will send Musgrove to the mound for his third start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, April 29 against the San Francisco Giants, throwing 3 1/3 innings and giving up seven earned runs.
- He has an ERA of 10.80, a 9 strikeout to walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.680 in two games this season.
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Julio Urías
- The Dodgers are sending Urias (4-3) to the mound for his eighth start of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.86 ERA and 45 strikeouts through 39 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the lefty tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering one hit.
- In seven games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed a 3.86 ERA and 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .243 to opposing batters.
- Urias heads into this outing with four quality starts under his belt this season.
- Urias is aiming for his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 innings per start.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks 43rd in ERA (3.86), 28th in WHIP (1.109), and 18th in K/9 (10.2) among pitchers who qualify.
