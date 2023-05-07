The Milwaukee Brewers and Rowdy Tellez, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Ross Stripling and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Giants.

Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Ross Stripling

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Discover More About This Game

Rowdy Tellez At The Plate

Tellez leads Milwaukee with 25 hits, batting .248 this season with 13 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 106th, his on-base percentage ranks 90th, and he is 21st in the league in slugging.

Tellez has reached base via a hit in 20 games this season (of 30 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.

In 26.7% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 7.8% of his trips to the dish.

Tellez has picked up an RBI in 14 games this season (46.7%), with two or more RBI in five of those contests (16.7%).

He has scored in 12 of 30 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 18 9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (61.1%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (22.2%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (33.3%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (22.2%) 8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (33.3%)

Giants Pitching Rankings